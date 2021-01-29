Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS TCYMF opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Tingyi has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.02.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

