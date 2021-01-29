Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD) shares fell 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 253,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 684,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) Company Profile (CVE:TTD)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufactures, and distributes 3D printers, software, and related online educational content in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and PLA filaments, accessories, and PPEs. The company also sells its products online.

