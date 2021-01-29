Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report $295.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $314.30 million. Titan International reported sales of $301.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TWI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,731. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $420.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

