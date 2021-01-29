Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.60. Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 253,148 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The stock has a market cap of C$314.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.36.

Get Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) alerts:

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -2.0106977 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.