Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.20. 1,375,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,361,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 986.16% and a negative net margin of 382.11%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.