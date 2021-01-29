TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

TMAC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 5,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 59,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

TMMFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered TMAC Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TMAC Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

About TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF)

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

