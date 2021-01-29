Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.50

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 16545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $932,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,467,000 after purchasing an additional 219,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after buying an additional 1,106,636 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after buying an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

