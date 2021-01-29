TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.48. TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 10,796,687 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

About TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

