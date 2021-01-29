Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Topdanmark A/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. Topdanmark A/S has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

