Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Total were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Total by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of TOT traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. 36,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,075. Total Se has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

