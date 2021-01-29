TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $28.20.

Get TowneBank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.