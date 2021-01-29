TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVQF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the December 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBVQF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,105. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

