TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.11. 562,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 346,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Separately, Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82. The firm has a market cap of $750.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,578,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 763,905 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

