Traceability Chain (TAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.47 Million

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00095134 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003518 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002820 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

