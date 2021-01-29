Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $149.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $160.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.23.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

