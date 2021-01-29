Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,246 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,669% compared to the typical volume of 127 put options.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Navient alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Navient by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.