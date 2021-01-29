Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 573 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 755% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 69,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $10.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,867. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

