TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at $720,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TransAlta by 3.0% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

