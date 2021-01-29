Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several brokerages have commented on TBIO. TheStreet lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,583. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

