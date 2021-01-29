Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $2.19 on Friday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trevena by 136.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Trevena by 65.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trevena by 204.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trevena by 95.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

