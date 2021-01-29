Trip.com Group Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trip.com Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCOM. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.34.

TCOM opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

