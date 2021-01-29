Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI) Short Interest Update

Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

TWSI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,975. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Tristar Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Tristar Wellness Solutions

TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc develops, markets, and sells wound care products. The company also offers skincare and other products under the Beaute de Maman name for pregnant and nursing women; bleeding and wound management products for surgical, health care, consumer, and military markets; and develops and markets Delivery Devise with Invertible Diaphragm, which is a medical applicator for delivering medicants and internal devices within the body without producing injury or damage.

