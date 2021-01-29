Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $169.23

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.23 and traded as high as $183.60. Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (BBOX.L) shares last traded at $183.30, with a volume of 5,754,224 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (BBOX.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.39. The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (BBOX.L) Company Profile (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

