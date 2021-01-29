Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Triumph Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.56.

TBK opened at $58.09 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

