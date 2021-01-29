Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Down 7%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.80. 1,183,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 894,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $569.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Triumph Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

