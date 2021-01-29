trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.87

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 549441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $872.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

