Trollcoin (TROLL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 45.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $208,560.53 and approximately $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 63.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,473.74 or 1.00825830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022687 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022425 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000213 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

