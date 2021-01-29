Truegame (TGAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83,455.72

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Truegame has a market cap of $83,455.72 and approximately $6,609.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Truegame has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

