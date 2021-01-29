Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) Trading Down 2.1%

Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF comprises about 1.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

