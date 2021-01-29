Truist Financial Increases Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target to $40.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 678,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Renasant will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Renasant by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

