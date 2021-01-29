Truist Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $75.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NET opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.05 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $29,440,831.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,226,590 shares of company stock worth $86,835,192 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

