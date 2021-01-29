Truist Raises SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $65.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIL. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5,535.46 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $61.49.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,453.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,867 shares of company stock worth $4,321,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. HMI Capital LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,992 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 424,855 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $11,053,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $10,995,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $10,569,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.