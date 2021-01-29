Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 767 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,808. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

