Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $315.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.25. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

