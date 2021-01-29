Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB remained flat at $$43.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 116,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,397. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

