Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $37.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $617.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,841. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The company has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $644.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.13. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.44.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

