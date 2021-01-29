Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $12.77 on Friday, reaching $509.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,943. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

