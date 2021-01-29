Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.2% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,565,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

