Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.49. 50,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $121.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

