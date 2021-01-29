Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,806 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 121,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

