TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TT Electronics in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TT Electronics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

TTGPF stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

