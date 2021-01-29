Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$17.00 Price Target for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) to C$21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.10.

Shares of OVV opened at C$21.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.21. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$22.96.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

