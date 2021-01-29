Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.27% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.