Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 553.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.17.

NYSE TWLO opened at $360.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.08 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $404.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

