Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Twilio were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 65.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $360.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.08 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $404.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. FBN Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.17.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.