Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78. 1,922,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,129,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Specifically, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,918,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,581,390.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 582,409 shares of company stock worth $728,610 in the last ninety days. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $234.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

