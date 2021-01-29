U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,073 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 3.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Shares of USB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. 247,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628,397. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

