U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.73 and last traded at $42.81. Approximately 11,798,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,630,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

