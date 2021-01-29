U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 690,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.32 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

USX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.