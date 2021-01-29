Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 7.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $51.58. 28,074,549 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 25,709,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

